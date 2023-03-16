Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Nergal PR4
Legendary Pulse Rifle
Legendary
Void Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
45
Handling
71
Range
25
Aim Assistance
65
Inventory Size
60
Airborne Effectiveness
10
Recoil Direction
60
Zoom
17
Magazine
33
Impact
27
Reload Speed
49
Rounds Per Minute
450
