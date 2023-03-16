Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Nature of the Beast
Legendary Hand Cannon
Legendary
Arc Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
61
Handling
35
Range
33
Aim Assistance
76
Inventory Size
57
Airborne Effectiveness
10
Recoil Direction
80
Zoom
14
Magazine
13
Impact
78
Reload Speed
25
Rounds Per Minute
180
