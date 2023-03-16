Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Nation of Beasts
Legendary Hand Cannon
Legendary
-
Damage
-
Ammo
Stats
Stability
57
Handling
42
Range
40
Aim Assistance
71
Inventory Size
51
Airborne Effectiveness
10
Recoil Direction
95
Zoom
14
Magazine
10
Impact
84
Reload Speed
45
Rounds Per Minute
140
