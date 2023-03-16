Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Nasreddin
Uncommon Sword
Uncommon
Arc Damage
Heavy Ammo
Stats
Guard Resistance
0
Ammo Capacity
56
Range
40
Guard Efficiency
0
Swing Speed
40
Charge Rate
20
Zoom
0
Magazine
30
Impact
60
