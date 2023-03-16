Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

"This is incredible work. I've barely had to make any adjustments." The Warlock flexes her gloved fingers, staring intently at her hand.

Standing silently by the Loom, Namrask wonders what it is the Machine-spawn sees. He wonders if he is making another mistake.

The Humans are on the cusp of a second Whirlwind. It may be that the Guardians he armors today are only tomorrow's Ketchkillers. Light-starved, desperate… powerful. Will it be Namrask's turn to be abandoned alongside the hatchlings, the sick, and the frail?

Beside him, Ada-1 nods placidly at the Guardian. "An interesting commission."

The Warlock grins at Ada, baring her blunt teeth. "Couple of heat sinks in here and I can rig up a stealth generator. Nothing fancy, but it'll be easier to keep the civvies safe if I can get in close without the Legion spotting me."

Namrask stares and does not realize it until the Guardian looks up at him. Anxiety locks his breath in his chest.

"Hey, uh, what's that word, again?" The Warlock seems uncomfortable. It takes a moment for him to realize she is embarrassed. "Velask?"

He nods, mutely.

"Couple of Eliksni on the last run. They seemed a little rattled, and I thought… you know, maybe if I say—"

"You will… bring them back?" "Of course." The Warlock nods at Ada-1, at Namrask. "Thanks again."

"Wait," Namrask says. He turns and moves toward the materials stored in orderly piles by his workstation. Digs through a month's worth of excess fabric and small woven experiments. Clothing, not armor. Cloaks and shawls. For Eliksni, for Humans.

He presses these into the Warlock's hands. "For… those you find."

Barrel Slot

Smallbore

Dual strength barrel. • Increases range • Increases stability

Polygonal Rifling

Barrel optimized for recoil reduction. • Increases stability

Hammer-Forged Rifling

Durable ranged barrel. • Increases range

Full Bore

Barrel optimized for distance. • Greatly increases range • Decreases stability • Slightly decreases handling speed

Fluted Barrel

Ultra-light barrel. • Greatly increases handling speed • Slightly increases stability

Extended Barrel

Weighty barrel extension. • Increases range • Decreases handling speed • Moderately controls recoil

Corkscrew Rifling

Balanced barrel. • Slightly increases range and stability • Slightly increases handling speed

Chambered Compensator

Stable barrel attachment. • Increases stability • Moderately controls recoil • Slightly decreases handling speed

Arrowhead Brake

Lightly vented barrel. • Greatly controls recoil • Increases handling speed

