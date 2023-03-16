Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Nameless Midnight
Legendary Scout Rifle
Legendary
Kinetic Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
38
Handling
41
Range
40
Aim Assistance
62
Inventory Size
46
Airborne Effectiveness
10
Recoil Direction
79
Zoom
20
Magazine
16
Impact
62
Reload Speed
44
Rounds Per Minute
180
