Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Mykel's Reverence
Legendary Sidearm
Legendary
-
Damage
-
Ammo
Stats
Stability
67
Handling
53
Range
33
Aim Assistance
61
Inventory Size
67
Airborne Effectiveness
25
Recoil Direction
96
Zoom
12
Magazine
18
Impact
35
Reload Speed
47
Rounds Per Minute
450
Related Posts
Destiny 2 Mykel's Reverence Guide - God Roll & How to Get It
Collin MacGregor
Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares Loot Table — All Encounters
merritt k
Is Master Root of Nightmares Worth Doing in Destiny 2?
Collin MacGregor