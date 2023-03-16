Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Multimach CCX
Legendary Submachine Gun
Legendary
Kinetic Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
38
Handling
70
Range
29
Aim Assistance
55
Inventory Size
64
Airborne Effectiveness
12
Recoil Direction
100
Zoom
13
Magazine
36
Impact
15
Reload Speed
26
Rounds Per Minute
900
