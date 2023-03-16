Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Mos Epoch III
Legendary Rocket Launcher
Legendary
Arc Damage
Heavy Ammo
Stats
Stability
21
Handling
18
Aim Assistance
32
Inventory Size
40
Velocity
73
Airborne Effectiveness
3
Recoil Direction
54
Zoom
20
Blast Radius
10
Magazine
1
Reload Speed
52
Rounds Per Minute
25
