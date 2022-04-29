Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Mk. 44 Stand Asides

The tree in the Garden with silver wings. The air around it is oppressive and inspires violence in those who even breathe a little in. Shards of the disastrous bark peel from it and litter the ground, and nothing grows in its shadow. It scintillates faintly at dusk. It has achieved its entelechy with every body falling, every civilization laid to waste, every leaf forged into instruments of ruin. The Gardener is hard to bother; she is constantly amidst her weeds, kneeling in the tangent dust, gloves covered in a mix of distant soils and metallic saps. She is listening to the music of the insects amidst the flowers, the unguent as it begins to drip from the ferns, the slight scratch of the Worm beneath, and not to you, and certainly not to your cries for help.

Machine Gun Dexterity

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Enhanced Rocket Launcher Dexterity

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Enhanced Sniper Rifle Dexterity

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Enhanced Shotgun Dexterity

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Enhanced Hand Cannon Dexterity

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Distribution

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Enhanced Bomber

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Oversize Weapon Dexterity

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Rifle Dexterity

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Light Arms Dexterity

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Power Dexterity

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Energy Dexterity

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Kinetic Dexterity

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Dynamo

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Outreach

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Bomber

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Traction

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Perpetuation

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Sniper Rifle Dexterity

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Submachine Gun Dexterity

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Sidearm Dexterity

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Shotgun Dexterity

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Scout Rifle Dexterity

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Rocket Launcher Dexterity

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Pulse Rifle Dexterity

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Linear Fusion Dexterity

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Hand Cannon Dexterity

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Grenade Launcher Dexterity

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Fusion Rifle Dexterity

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Bow Dexterity

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Auto Rifle Dexterity

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

