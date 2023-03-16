Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Minuet-12
Uncommon Hand Cannon
Uncommon
Solar Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
44
Handling
39
Range
35
Aim Assistance
65
Inventory Size
43
Recoil Direction
84
Zoom
14
Magazine
9
Impact
84
Reload Speed
34
Rounds Per Minute
140
