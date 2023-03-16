Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Mindbender's Ambition
Legendary Shotgun
Legendary
-
Damage
Special Ammo
Stats
Stability
29
Handling
31
Range
29
Aim Assistance
39
Inventory Size
40
Airborne Effectiveness
4
Recoil Direction
69
Zoom
12
Magazine
5
Impact
80
Reload Speed
39
Rounds Per Minute
55
