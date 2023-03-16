Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Mindbender's Ambition (Adept)

Barrel Slot

Full Choke

Tightened barrel. Reduces projectile spread when aiming down sights at the cost of precision damage.

Corkscrew Rifling

Balanced barrel. • Slightly increases range and stability • Slightly increases handling speed

Barrel Shroud

Balanced shotgun barrel. • Increases stability • Increases handling speed

Smallbore

Dual strength barrel. • Increases range • Increases stability

Smoothbore

Smooth shotgun barrel. Greatly increases range at the cost of more projectile spread.

Rifled Barrel

Ranged shotgun barrel. • Increases range • Greatly decreases handling speed

