Metronome-52
Legendary Scout Rifle
Legendary
Solar Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
48
Handling
38
Range
44
Aim Assistance
59
Inventory Size
60
Airborne Effectiveness
10
Recoil Direction
77
Zoom
20
Magazine
16
Impact
62
Reload Speed
45
Rounds Per Minute
180
