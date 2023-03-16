Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Memory Interdict
Legendary Grenade Launcher
Legendary
Void Damage
Heavy Ammo
Stats
Stability
38
Handling
42
Aim Assistance
58
Inventory Size
23
Velocity
28
Airborne Effectiveness
6
Recoil Direction
71
Zoom
13
Blast Radius
50
Magazine
5
Reload Speed
42
Rounds Per Minute
120
