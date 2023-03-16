Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Medley-45
Legendary Auto Rifle
Legendary
Solar Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
41
Handling
47
Range
49
Aim Assistance
62
Inventory Size
53
Airborne Effectiveness
10
Recoil Direction
73
Zoom
16
Magazine
45
Impact
21
Reload Speed
34
Rounds Per Minute
600
