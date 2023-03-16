Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Maxim XI
Legendary Sniper Rifle
Legendary
Void Damage
Special Ammo
Stats
Stability
40
Handling
44
Range
54
Aim Assistance
51
Inventory Size
30
Airborne Effectiveness
2
Recoil Direction
62
Zoom
40
Magazine
4
Impact
70
Reload Speed
35
Rounds Per Minute
90
