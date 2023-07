"Must you all be so dark? You're too focused on the horns. Look, I have died hundreds of times hunting the shadowed killers in Murder Row. I spent years mulling over Toland's and Osiris's discourse on thanatonautics. I have dabbled a bit myself and saw what lingers immediately upon all death. What I have done is found a way to channel the Void to draw that essence in before it is lost to the ether, to return it to Light so it can be properly bestowed back on our enemies. Death does not need to be final; it can, in fact, be recycled. What's so dark about that?"

—Satomi, Architect of the Mask