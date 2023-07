Sekris, the Baron of Shanks, wore this last. He was the most venerated warrior-priest of his era; Taniks, the Scarred and a whole generation of mercenaries to come patterned their brutality after his early, worlds-burning deeds. But I reached out, and he disappeared from history when he ventured into the deep black, following an offer he could not ignore.

—Calus, Emperor of the Cabal