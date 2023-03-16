Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Martyr's Make
Legendary Auto Rifle
Legendary
Arc Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
38
Handling
48
Range
46
Aim Assistance
64
Inventory Size
52
Airborne Effectiveness
10
Recoil Direction
78
Zoom
16
Magazine
49
Impact
21
Reload Speed
41
Rounds Per Minute
600
