Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Manannan SR4
Legendary Scout Rifle
Legendary
Void Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
40
Handling
68
Range
25
Aim Assistance
72
Inventory Size
60
Airborne Effectiveness
10
Recoil Direction
60
Zoom
20
Magazine
16
Impact
60
Reload Speed
52
Rounds Per Minute
200
Related Posts
Every Legendary Weapon Getting Sunset in Destiny 2: Beyond Light
Collin MacGregor
Destiny 2: Forsaken Ascendant Challenge Guide
Nerium
Destiny 2: Forsaken Review
Nerium