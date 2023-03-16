Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Madrugada SR2
Rare Scout Rifle
Rare
Solar Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
32
Handling
61
Range
27
Aim Assistance
66
Inventory Size
47
Recoil Direction
46
Zoom
20
Magazine
15
Impact
60
Reload Speed
53
Rounds Per Minute
200
