Combat is a craft and an art form. The more one masters their craft and pushes the boundaries of their art the better they understand them. After all, expertise is born of dedicated time spent focused on a subject. And we are focused.

The Titans would have you believe that victory is won through brute force—skill plus courage plus ammunition and clenched fists. Would that it were so simple. It is not. We know this because we have studied and we have practiced. Skill can be countered. Courage can waver. And firepower is a finite necessity that must be replenished.

But, what if firepower could be made infinite?