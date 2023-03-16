Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Luna Nullis II
Uncommon Sniper Rifle
Uncommon
Void Damage
Special Ammo
Stats
Stability
29
Handling
59
Range
25
Aim Assistance
64
Inventory Size
27
Recoil Direction
42
Zoom
35
Magazine
5
Impact
55
Reload Speed
51
Rounds Per Minute
140
