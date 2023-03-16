"Looks like you've settled into your new bolthole just fine." There's little privacy in Spider's new bar, but as far as ex-Guardian Prak'kesh can tell, the patrons are doing a reasonable job of keeping clear. Like him, they aren't sure how negotiations are going to play out.

"We've both had to adapt to changing circumstances." Spider stares down at Prak'kesh with cold amusement. "I know the Vanguard Commander doesn't appreciate your current line of work."

Prak'kesh shrugs. "I'm just a bookie. Here to talk about the Guardian Games."

"Yes, the Guardian Games." Spider spreads his fingers in a gesture of mocking fanfare. "Titans, Warlocks, and Hunters, all competing for the City's affections. And every year, you make a killing on the side."

Prak'kesh glances back at his Awoken bodyguard, Tulnik. Tulnik looks bored, but he's paid to appear unflappable. "Word is you've taken some recent interest in the Games yourself."

"Oh?" Spider grunts absently. "I suppose my associates enjoy a little blood sport from time to time." He gestures toward Arrha, standing sullenly against the far wall. "I hope they weren't stepping on any toes."

"Just wasn't expecting any dance partners."

"Now that you mention it…" Spider's eyes gleam as he leans forward. "I think these Guardian Games could become very popular down here in the Botza district."

Prak'kesh nods warily. "Sure."

"House Light is bound to get a taste for it, with a little… targeted marketing." Spider folds a pair of hands together. "Who wouldn't want to support their favorite Guardian House? Now, I don't really know how it all works, but someone like you could explain it to the others. In simple terms. Expand your reach to our little corner of town."

"That's a lot of new bets," Prak'kesh says, carefully. "And what can I do for you, Spider?"

"There, see, now we're talking business." Spider chuckles. "I'm sure we can come to a reasonable agreement."