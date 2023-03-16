Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV

Destiny 2

Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep

Lucky Raspberry

Details
Perks

-

-

Stats

Lore

"I dunno. Hunter just came in one day with this odd Arc-reacting circuit, asking what it might be good for. All she could tell me was she scored it off some derelict satellite that crashed in the EDZ. So I ran diagnostics on them and it ebbed and flowed with massive Arc fluctuations. No pattern, no match to known solar or extra-solar events. Just random-like. So I hooked one into an old Malina vest we had lying around, and wished her luck. Word's got out, I guess."

—Overheard in the Tower

Trait Slot

Unflinching Machine Gun

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Enhanced Unflinching Scout Rifle Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Enhanced Unflinching Linear Fusion Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Enhanced Unflinching Sniper Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Enhanced Unflinching Bow Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Unflinching Large Arms

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Unflinching Rifle Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Unflinching Light Arms Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Unflinching Power Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Unflinching Energy Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Unflinching Kinetic Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Unflinching Sniper Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Unflinching Submachine Gun Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Unflinching Sidearm Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Unflinching Shotgun Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Unflinching Scout Rifle Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Unflinching Pulse Rifle Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Unflinching Linear Fusion Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Unflinching Hand Cannon Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Unflinching Grenade Launcher Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Unflinching Fusion Rifle Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Unflinching Bow Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Unflinching Auto Rifle Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Related Posts

Destiny 2 Exotics: Titan, Hunter, & Warlock Armor
Scott Duwe
Cookie Run: Kingdom Tips Guide — 15 Things the Game Doesn't Tell You
Lotus
PUBG Mobile x Resident Evil 2 Lucky Draw Event Rewards - May 1, 2019
Josh Brown