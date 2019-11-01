> REMOTE VANGUARD DATABASE TEXT-ONLY SEARCH INITIALIZED. > WELCOME, USER "ACEOFHEARTS". > PLEASE ENTER SEARCH QUERY. ?> beat shaxx > ONLY ONE GUARDIAN HAS DEFEATED LORD SHAXX IN THE CRUCIBLE. RELATED: REY, I. DO YOU WISH TO SEE POST-MATCH RESULTS? ?> cheat crucible > CRUCIBLE PARTICIPANTS ARE SUBJECT TO A STRICT CODE OF CONDUCT. CHEATERS WILL BE BANNED. ?> what about cheating like just a little > SORRY, I DIDN'T UNDERSTAND "what about cheating like just a little". ?> ok what counts as cheating > TO ACT DISHONESTLY OR UNFAIRLY IN ORDER TO GAIN AN ADVANTAGE. ?> is luck cheating > "LUCK" AND "CHEATING" ARE NOT EQUIVALENT. ?> are my pants lucky > PROBABLY NOT. ?> wrooooooong theyre super lucky