Lucky Pants
Stats
Lore
> REMOTE VANGUARD DATABASE TEXT-ONLY SEARCH INITIALIZED. > WELCOME, USER "ACEOFHEARTS". > PLEASE ENTER SEARCH QUERY. ?> beat shaxx > ONLY ONE GUARDIAN HAS DEFEATED LORD SHAXX IN THE CRUCIBLE. RELATED: REY, I. DO YOU WISH TO SEE POST-MATCH RESULTS? ?> cheat crucible > CRUCIBLE PARTICIPANTS ARE SUBJECT TO A STRICT CODE OF CONDUCT. CHEATERS WILL BE BANNED. ?> what about cheating like just a little > SORRY, I DIDN'T UNDERSTAND "what about cheating like just a little". ?> ok what counts as cheating > TO ACT DISHONESTLY OR UNFAIRLY IN ORDER TO GAIN AN ADVANTAGE. ?> is luck cheating > "LUCK" AND "CHEATING" ARE NOT EQUIVALENT. ?> are my pants lucky > PROBABLY NOT. ?> wrooooooong theyre super lucky
Trait Slot
Machine Gun Dexterity
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Enhanced Rocket Launcher Dexterity
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Enhanced Sniper Rifle Dexterity
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Enhanced Shotgun Dexterity
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Enhanced Hand Cannon Dexterity
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Distribution
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Enhanced Bomber
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Oversize Weapon Dexterity
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Rifle Dexterity
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Light Arms Dexterity
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Power Dexterity
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Energy Dexterity
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Kinetic Dexterity
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Dynamo
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Outreach
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Bomber
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Traction
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Perpetuation
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Sniper Rifle Dexterity
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Submachine Gun Dexterity
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Sidearm Dexterity
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Shotgun Dexterity
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Scout Rifle Dexterity
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Rocket Launcher Dexterity
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Pulse Rifle Dexterity
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Linear Fusion Dexterity
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Hand Cannon Dexterity
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Grenade Launcher Dexterity
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Fusion Rifle Dexterity
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Bow Dexterity
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.
Auto Rifle Dexterity
This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.