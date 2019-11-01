Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV

Destiny 2

Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep

Lucky Pants

Details
Perks

-

-

Stats

Lore

> REMOTE VANGUARD DATABASE TEXT-ONLY SEARCH INITIALIZED. > WELCOME, USER "ACEOFHEARTS". > PLEASE ENTER SEARCH QUERY. ?> beat shaxx > ONLY ONE GUARDIAN HAS DEFEATED LORD SHAXX IN THE CRUCIBLE. RELATED: REY, I. DO YOU WISH TO SEE POST-MATCH RESULTS? ?> cheat crucible > CRUCIBLE PARTICIPANTS ARE SUBJECT TO A STRICT CODE OF CONDUCT. CHEATERS WILL BE BANNED. ?> what about cheating like just a little > SORRY, I DIDN'T UNDERSTAND "what about cheating like just a little". ?> ok what counts as cheating > TO ACT DISHONESTLY OR UNFAIRLY IN ORDER TO GAIN AN ADVANTAGE. ?> is luck cheating > "LUCK" AND "CHEATING" ARE NOT EQUIVALENT. ?> are my pants lucky > PROBABLY NOT. ?> wrooooooong theyre super lucky

Trait Slot

Machine Gun Dexterity

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Enhanced Rocket Launcher Dexterity

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Enhanced Sniper Rifle Dexterity

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Enhanced Shotgun Dexterity

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Enhanced Hand Cannon Dexterity

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Distribution

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Enhanced Bomber

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Oversize Weapon Dexterity

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Rifle Dexterity

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Light Arms Dexterity

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Power Dexterity

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Energy Dexterity

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Kinetic Dexterity

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Dynamo

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Outreach

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Bomber

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Traction

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Perpetuation

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Sniper Rifle Dexterity

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Submachine Gun Dexterity

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Sidearm Dexterity

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Shotgun Dexterity

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Scout Rifle Dexterity

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Rocket Launcher Dexterity

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Pulse Rifle Dexterity

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Linear Fusion Dexterity

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Hand Cannon Dexterity

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Grenade Launcher Dexterity

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Fusion Rifle Dexterity

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Bow Dexterity

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Auto Rifle Dexterity

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Related Posts

Warlocks Should Have More Weapon-Specific Exotics in Destiny 2
merritt k
Crimson and Lucky Pants are the New Destiny 2 PVE Meta
merritt k
Where’s Xur in Destiny 2? – November 1, 2019
merritt k