Lost and Found
Common Pulse Rifle
Common
Kinetic Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
34
Handling
15
Range
20
Aim Assistance
66
Inventory Size
44
Recoil Direction
46
Zoom
17
Magazine
32
Impact
23
Reload Speed
24
Rounds Per Minute
540
