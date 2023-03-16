Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Loquitor IV
Legendary Auto Rifle
Legendary
Kinetic Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
16
Handling
34
Range
76
Aim Assistance
55
Inventory Size
51
Airborne Effectiveness
10
Recoil Direction
76
Zoom
16
Magazine
32
Impact
33
Reload Speed
34
Rounds Per Minute
360
