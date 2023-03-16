Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Line in the Sand

"The Vex are oppressive; Minotaurs fall over themselves to get the jump on me. I've exhausted my options. I need to use the distance to my advantage. I peer out over the rock's edge—they seem to have lost me in the scuffle.

"The gentle hum begins, and I feel my weapon charging between my hands. I take out two with the first shot. Another two with the next. They scatter now, confused and irate. They seek me out desperately. All I can offer is another barrage that depletes their numbers and creates more scrap. The last two couldn't get within ten meters of me. It's a small victory, and I am alone once more.

"It helps to set boundaries."

—Saint-14

Barrel Slot

Smallbore

Dual strength barrel. • Increases range • Increases stability

Polygonal Rifling

Barrel optimized for recoil reduction. • Increases stability

Hammer-Forged Rifling

Durable ranged barrel. • Increases range

Full Bore

Barrel optimized for distance. • Greatly increases range • Decreases stability • Slightly decreases handling speed

Fluted Barrel

Ultra-light barrel. • Greatly increases handling speed • Slightly increases stability

Extended Barrel

Weighty barrel extension. • Increases range • Decreases handling speed • Moderately controls recoil

Corkscrew Rifling

Balanced barrel. • Slightly increases range and stability • Slightly increases handling speed

Chambered Compensator

Stable barrel attachment. • Increases stability • Moderately controls recoil • Slightly decreases handling speed

Arrowhead Brake

Lightly vented barrel. • Greatly controls recoil • Increases handling speed

