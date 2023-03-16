TM -Fireteam, Tex //RECOVERED MISSION TRANSCRIPT: 7-7-7

I am the Watcher. O'er those sent into night. Their path traced out of harm.

A thousand times I've dreamt it. A thousand more to quell alarm. There is no time of danger, for those within my watch. Each night 'til delivered My vigil restarts.

-For R. I see what you see now. It is calming.