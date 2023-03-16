Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Liminal Vigil

TM -Fireteam, Tex //RECOVERED MISSION TRANSCRIPT: 7-7-7

I am the Watcher. O'er those sent into night. Their path traced out of harm.

A thousand times I've dreamt it. A thousand more to quell alarm. There is no time of danger, for those within my watch. Each night 'til delivered My vigil restarts.

-For R. I see what you see now. It is calming.

Barrel Slot

Smallbore

Dual strength barrel. • Increases range • Increases stability

Polygonal Rifling

Barrel optimized for recoil reduction. • Increases stability

Hammer-Forged Rifling

Durable ranged barrel. • Increases range

Full Bore

Barrel optimized for distance. • Greatly increases range • Decreases stability • Slightly decreases handling speed

Fluted Barrel

Ultra-light barrel. • Greatly increases handling speed • Slightly increases stability

Extended Barrel

Weighty barrel extension. • Increases range • Decreases handling speed • Moderately controls recoil

Corkscrew Rifling

Balanced barrel. • Slightly increases range and stability • Slightly increases handling speed

Chambered Compensator

Stable barrel attachment. • Increases stability • Moderately controls recoil • Slightly decreases handling speed

Arrowhead Brake

Lightly vented barrel. • Greatly controls recoil • Increases handling speed

