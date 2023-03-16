Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Likely Suspect
Legendary Fusion Rifle
Legendary
-
Damage
-
Ammo
Stats
Stability
31
Handling
48
Range
18
Aim Assistance
32
Inventory Size
52
Airborne Effectiveness
4
Recoil Direction
50
Zoom
15
Magazine
7
Impact
55
Reload Speed
46
Related Posts
Likely Suspect Destiny 2 Guide – God Roll and How to Get It
merritt k
Destiny 2 Report: Relic Data Guide - How to Get Come to Pass
Diego Arguello
The Best Rapid-Fire Fusion Rifles to Use in Destiny 2 PVP
merritt k