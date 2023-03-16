Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Last Perdition
Legendary Pulse Rifle
Legendary
Void Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
59
Handling
38
Range
39
Aim Assistance
60
Inventory Size
54
Airborne Effectiveness
10
Recoil Direction
63
Zoom
17
Magazine
38
Impact
29
Reload Speed
42
Rounds Per Minute
390
