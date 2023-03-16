Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Last Man Standing
Legendary Shotgun
Legendary
-
Damage
Special Ammo
Stats
Stability
19
Handling
25
Range
26
Aim Assistance
26
Inventory Size
33
Airborne Effectiveness
2
Recoil Direction
47
Zoom
12
Magazine
4
Impact
80
Reload Speed
31
Rounds Per Minute
55
