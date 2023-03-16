Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Last Hope
Legendary Sidearm
Legendary
Arc Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
80
Handling
50
Range
34
Aim Assistance
70
Inventory Size
47
Airborne Effectiveness
12
Recoil Direction
93
Zoom
12
Magazine
27
Impact
75
Reload Speed
30
Rounds Per Minute
491
