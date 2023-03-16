Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Lantern Shell
Exotic Ghost Shell
Exotic
-
Damage
-
Ammo
Related Posts
Destiny 2 Season 9 Triumphs Guide - Challenges, Rituals, Engagement Bugged
Dillon Skiffington
Destiny 2 Mars: Recovery Operation Guide - How to Unlock the Mars Obelisk
Dillon Skiffington
Destiny 2 Savior Title Guide - All Required Triumphs for Season of Dawn Title
Dillon Skiffington