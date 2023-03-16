Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Lamia HC2
Rare Hand Cannon
Rare
Void Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
30
Handling
62
Range
27
Aim Assistance
81
Inventory Size
45
Recoil Direction
84
Zoom
14
Magazine
11
Impact
84
Reload Speed
54
Rounds Per Minute
140
Related Posts
How FFXIV Data Center Travel Works (Patch 6.18); Transfers, Restrictions, and More
Michael Higham
FFXIV Eureka Orthos Floors 1-30 Guide - Mobs, Bosses, Tips
Hope Productions
All Final Fantasy XIV server populations (July 2023)
Mike Williams