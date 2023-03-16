Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Koraxis's Distress
Legendary Grenade Launcher
Legendary
-
Damage
-
Ammo
Stats
Stability
27
Handling
25
Aim Assistance
36
Inventory Size
50
Velocity
58
Airborne Effectiveness
11
Recoil Direction
75
Zoom
13
Blast Radius
20
Magazine
5
Reload Speed
28
Rounds Per Minute
150
