Komodo-4FR

Lore

The Crucible. Where legends are born. It's intimidating, to say the least, but it's also an honor to be here—to participate in building better Guardians.

I could hardly believe it when my Ghost woke me. Now, stepping foot on the hallowed grounds of the Rusted Lands for the first time, I'm overwhelmed with pride. I'm here and ready to make a mark.

The round opens with a total assault from the competition and I… just panic. I run, seeking cover. I watch from a distance as my fellow Guardians are mowed down. I'm not as prepared for this as I thought, but my cowardice pays off. I see them regrouping down the line. I ready my Rifle. This is my chance.

Footsteps approach from behind. I turn to meet them and run face first into the bloom of a triple Solar round burst.

"Your fight has just begun, Guardian. Get back in there!" Lord Shaxx bellows.

I'll do better next time.

