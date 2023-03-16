Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Kindled Wanderer
Exotic Vehicle
Exotic
-
Damage
-
Ammo
Stats
Speed
0
Related Posts
The Best Gambit Weapons in Destiny 2 (February 2022 Meta)
Dillon Skiffington
Every Legendary Weapon Getting Sunset in Destiny 2: Beyond Light
Collin MacGregor
Destiny is Finally Solving Its Protagonist Problem
Lincoln Carpenter