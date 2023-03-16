Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Kibou AR3
Legendary Auto Rifle
Legendary
Arc Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
43
Handling
40
Range
62
Aim Assistance
45
Inventory Size
50
Airborne Effectiveness
10
Recoil Direction
80
Zoom
16
Magazine
31
Impact
29
Reload Speed
42
Rounds Per Minute
450
Related Posts
Every Legendary Weapon Getting Sunset in Destiny 2: Beyond Light
Collin MacGregor
Destiny 2: Forsaken Ascendant Challenge Guide
Nerium
Destiny 2: Forsaken Review
Nerium