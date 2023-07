As you test the armlet, a regal voice sounds in your mind. "Listen! I made this armlet to help you in your quests. Will you help me in mine?

"I remember a woman from my first life. I remember she was mine, my love, my wife. And I was hers, her love, her wife. I remember nothing else except the hole in my heart. I live in hope that she, too, has been reincarnated somewhere on this new Earth.

"I built this armlet with a neuromech trawl. It will scour whatever mind it touches, flesh or machine, for any hint of my beloved. The trawl will drink power to feed you. And if anyone you touch has seen my wife, the trawl will know. If, only and ever if, I have remembered her truly."