Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Just in Case
Legendary Sword
Legendary
-
Damage
Heavy Ammo
Stats
Ammo Capacity
62
Range
40
Swing Speed
40
Charge Rate
20
Zoom
0
Magazine
59
Impact
60
Related Posts
Rage 2 Tips: 16 Things the Game Doesn't Tell You
Nerium
Getting Started in Shadowkeep - Destiny Tips the Game Doesn't Tell You
Nerium
The Cabal Go Full 'Operation British' in Destiny 2's Season of the Worthy
Jordan Mallory