*****

Häkke Foundry Rebuild-001

Designation: Experimental Project–Vanguard Clearance Approved

Work: New haft, bound in dampening weave. Blade reset with reinforced tang, sharpening not needed. Emitter fitted and recalibrated, grip and housing reconstructed to meet Human anatomy.

"Darkblade core - 1" retrieved from onsite by Guardian operator.

Hive inscriptions decoded by operator, Osiris. Translation of experiential record imprint as follows:

*****

The black-flame projection of Xivu Arath fills the Martian cavern. Below her, Kelgorath's broken blade rests atop a ritual altar—both are inlaid with runes caked in dried blood layered like stratum.

An ornately adorned Wizard presides over the communal ceremony. They motion to the blade.

"This one has failed you many times."

The cavern quakes with Xivu's whispered reply.

RUIN BIRTHS RENEWAL

She reaches through her projection and coaxes the blade into the air, then cleaves hefts of the heavy Hive metal from the weapon. What remains is a dark sliver. An imitation of Xivu's black edge.

AS VICTORY'S HAMMER SHAPES, SO DOES FAILURE'S CHISEL

The blade is reforged, a razor of painless edge and subtle ends. WORTH SHALL BE MEASURED…

Xivu Arath twists her claws. A haft condenses from swirling soulfire into solid stone and bonds to the blade. By her voice, the weapon is anointed.

…AND JUDGMENT PASSED

At her command, a tear into the Ascendant Plane bursts open before her. Kelgorath steps from the portal.

"What can this humble servant offer Death?"

The cavern fills with her answer.

CLAIM MARS; POSSESS THE WARMIND

Kelgorath barely recognizes the blade he once pledged to Savathûn, now remade as he has been. He grips it, and in his grasp, it sprouts into a wicked axe, cored by a sliver of Xivu Arath's might.

RISE, KELGORATH, DARKBLADE