Judgment of Kelgorath
Legendary Glaive
Legendary
-
Damage
-
Ammo
Stats
Handling
28
Range
71
Aim Assistance
70
Shield Duration
25
Inventory Size
35
Airborne Effectiveness
13
Magazine
3
Impact
95
Reload Speed
35
Rounds Per Minute
45
