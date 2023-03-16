Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Jorum's Claw
Legendary Pulse Rifle
Legendary
-
Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
50
Handling
44
Range
49
Aim Assistance
60
Inventory Size
56
Airborne Effectiveness
10
Recoil Direction
73
Zoom
17
Magazine
38
Impact
29
Reload Speed
43
Rounds Per Minute
390
