Jiangshi AR4
Legendary Auto Rifle
Legendary
Solar Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
44
Handling
47
Range
50
Aim Assistance
40
Inventory Size
50
Airborne Effectiveness
10
Recoil Direction
60
Zoom
16
Magazine
33
Impact
29
Reload Speed
47
Rounds Per Minute
450
