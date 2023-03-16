Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Jiangshi AR1
Uncommon Auto Rifle
Uncommon
Solar Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
33
Handling
35
Range
48
Aim Assistance
28
Inventory Size
44
Recoil Direction
65
Zoom
16
Magazine
30
Impact
29
Reload Speed
34
Rounds Per Minute
450
