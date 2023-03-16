Jack Queen King 3
From the journals of Ikora Rey
When I studied with Osiris, he would often tell me: "I see failure in your future." No matter how hard I worked, no matter how strong I became, always: "I still see failure."
I think now what he saw was Io.
When I lost my Light and retreated from a ruined City, when I arrived on Io to find only silence, I too thought I had failed. Even after Ghaul's defeat and the Traveler's waking, I told my friends I thought the Traveler had tested me, and that I had failed its test.
But now I'm not so sure.
Perhaps what Osiris saw for me—what I experienced on Io—was simply that I needed help. That most Human of conditions. I needed to be in a fireteam, and to be a fireteam for others in turn.
How like Osiris to see that and name it failure.
I won't make that mistake again.
Sight Slot
Sureshot HCS
Pinpoint Hand Cannon sight. • Increases range • Decreases stability • Decreases handling speed
Crossfire HCS
Sharp Hand Cannon sight. • Increases range • Slightly decreases stability • Slightly decreases handling speed
HitMark HCS
Accurate Hand Cannon sight. • Slightly increases range
TrueSight HCS
Balanced Hand Cannon sight. • Slightly increases range • Slightly increases stability • Slightly increases handling speed
SteadyHand HCS
Stable Hand Cannon sight. • Increases stability • Increases handling speed
Fastdraw HCS
Agile Hand Cannon sight. • Greatly increases handling speed • Slightly increases stability