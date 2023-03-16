Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Iterative Loop
Legendary Fusion Rifle
Legendary
-
Damage
-
Ammo
Stats
Stability
30
Handling
52
Range
23
Aim Assistance
34
Inventory Size
50
Airborne Effectiveness
8
Recoil Direction
47
Zoom
15
Magazine
7
Impact
55
Reload Speed
44
